Dem MN State Rep.: Not Talking About Assault Weapons Is ‘an Attempt to Politicize’ Grief and Distract

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Laura Coates Live,” Minnesota State Rep. Emma Greenman (D) stated that the school shooter in Minneapolis, like many other shooters, “wanted to do this for notoriety, had lots of stuff going on in their lives. That is not and should not be the focus.” And “We need to focus on the fact that the one common denominator of this is…assault weapons, and that is what we can stop and prevent. And I think everything else is both a distraction and is an attempt to politicize the grief of these people.”

Host Laura Coates asked, “We know that the shooter changed the name, from one name to another. There are some who look at this and say this is an issue about gender identity, and this is where the investigation and the public debate should go next. What’s your reaction?”

Greenman answered, “This was a shooter who, like we have seen over and over and over again, wanted to do this for notoriety, had lots of stuff going on in their lives. That is not and should not be the focus. What law enforcement is saying, they said it today, is, we need to focus on the families. We need to focus on the fact that the one common denominator of this is that there was an assault — assault weapons, and that is what we can stop and prevent. And I think everything else is both a distraction and is an attempt to politicize the grief of these people. But when we look at this, Minneapolis is just — this is just my community today. We have seen this across the country, and it is not the identity of those folks, it is that people can get their hands on this and cause mass casualties.”

