Vance Before Court Ruling: We Have Tariff Certainty, Countries ‘Might’ Get Lower Tariffs if They Open Up

During an interview with the Fox News Channel’s Will Cain that took place on Thursday, prior to Friday’s court ruling on tariffs, Vice President JD Vance responded to concerns about uncertainty about tariffs by saying that “the countries have a tariff rate, if they open up their market, that tariff rate might go lower.” And “at this point, it’s pretty clear which countries are going to be paying which tariffs.”

Cain asked, “I had dinner…a week or two ago, in Texas, with several big corporate CEOs across the country, and I did hear concern about tariffs. I heard concern, not from people who necessarily vote Democrat, but people that are involved in the economy. Their concern was uncertainty and their concern was that we might see inflation in the fourth quarter of 2025 or the first quarter of 2026. What would you say to those CEOs?”

Vance answered, “So, first of all, I understand the point about uncertainty. The president’s been very clear here, the countries have a tariff rate, if they open up their market, that tariff rate might go lower. But people — at this point, I don’t think that there’s uncertainty about this. The president has delivered very clear guidance to the market about what tariff rate each particular country is going to pay. Obviously, in threatening higher tariff rates, he was able to get some markets opened up for our country. But I think, at this point, it’s pretty clear which countries are going to be paying which tariffs.”

Vance then turned to the inflation concern and stated that the tariffs didn’t cause inflation in the first term and haven’t done so in this term and stated there’s no tariff if you build in the U.S.

