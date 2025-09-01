Howard Dean: Trump ‘Would Like to Be a Dictator’

Former Democratic National Committee chairman Howard Dean claimed Monday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that President Donald Trump would like to be a dictator.

Host Ari Melber said, “We were both around for the Bush era. He was widely criticized. But when people said, hey, he’s acting like an autocrat, President Bush would be quick to deny, and then we would report that and go from there. What does it tell you? Does it concern you that rather than deny the president in action and language continues to sort of launder or normalize the idea that maybe some dictators are good and maybe some people want that in America?”

Dean said, “Yeah, I really think that Trump, of course, would like to be a dictator. Yes, that’s pretty clear. But the real problem is the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court essentially was put together by Leonard Leo over a period of time. And when you think back to the election of 2000, which was decided by a Republican majority, 5 to 4 in the Supreme Court, it tells you that the Supreme Court is not likely to oppose much of what Trump wants to do. And what Trump wants to do is more and more frightening every day.”

