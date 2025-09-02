Chicago Alderman: ‘My Fellow Democrats’ Are in ‘Bubble’ on Crime

On Monday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight,” Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez stated that fighting crime should be bipartisan, but “my fellow Democrats, have been so secure in that bubble that they exist in that they’ve forgotten what really matters.” And talked about how the National Guard could help the city fight crime

Lopez said, “My party’s been turning a blind eye to many things that are important to everyday Chicagoans, everyday voters. And, sadly, public safety shouldn’t be a partisan issue. This should be something that we are all concerned about, Democrat, Republican, Independent, I don’t care who you are, you want to be able to go to work, come home safe. You want to be able to sit on your front porch without being shot. You want to be able to go to the store without being carjacked. It’s a common-sense, universal philosophy. And yet, my party, my fellow Democrats, have been so secure in that bubble that they exist in that they’ve forgotten what really matters.”

Lopez also stated that police resources are better used going after criminals, “than protecting neighborhood icons, which the National Guard could easily do itself.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett