Dem Rep. Fields: ‘New Orleans Has a Crime Problem’, Won’t End Sanctuary Because ‘I’m More Concerned’ About Migrant Due Process

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Rep. Cleo Fields (D-LA) said that “New Orleans has a crime problem” like all American cities do and responded to a question on potentially ending the cities sanctuary status by stating that “I’m more concerned about the due process that immigrants are receiving, not only in New Orleans, but all across the country.”

Fields stated, “New Orleans has a crime problem. Every city, probably, in this country has a crime problem. But you don’t solve crime problems by sending in the National Guard. That’s why we passed the law, I think in 1870-something to do just the opposite. You don’t use our military to fight crime. You use police officers.”

He added, “If the president was really serious about solving crime, he would not cut prevention programs like the one that he cut a few days ago.”

Host Blake Burman then asked, “What about ending the sanctuary city status of New Orleans?”

Fields responded, “Well, I think — I’m more concerned about the due process that immigrants are receiving, not only in New Orleans, but all across the country. We shouldn’t have law enforcement agencies walking around in the middle of the night with masks on, stopping people, arresting them, and not giving them due process of law. And I think that’s a real serious problem.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett