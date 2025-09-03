Mullin: Kamala, Noem Edits Show Why No One Takes CBS Seriously on Their Political Reporting Anymore

Tuesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) reacted to allegations that CBS “deceptively” edited an interview it conducted with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem for its Sunday “Face the Nation” broadcast.

Mullin referenced an edited interview the same outlet conducted in 2024 with then-Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, noting the outlet had not learned a lesson from that experience.

Partial transcript as follows:

HANNITY: First of all, can we go to Kristi Noem? You know, you would think that maybe, you know, CBS would have learned their lesson, maybe not edit out important details that she’s putting into an interview.

I guess the answer is you can only do a live interview on CBS and hope they don’t cut that short either.

MULLIN: You know, we’ve learned that a long time ago with these liberal media outlets. If it’s not live, you cannot trust them to edit it and do it right. And Kristi Noem, man, she’s tough as nails. She’s a good friend of mine, and of the families actually.

And for them to edit her and then think that she’s not going to come back swinging, they picked the wrong girl to mess with. And so, the fact that MSNBC does this isn’t surprising to you and I.

HANNITY: CBS.

MULLIN: It’s just surprising that they still — or CBS. It’s — it’s surprising that they still do it.

HANNITY: You know, it’s amazing. CBS once tried pretty hard to get me to be featured on “60 Minutes.” A lot of people would like that, right? And I said, “Sure, I’d love to do the interview. Has to be live to tape”.

Because what they do —

MULLIN: Right.

HANNITY: — is they’ll tape you for five hours and end up building a narrative that they want and put in the pieces as they desire and create a story that can be completely false.

Ted Koppel once did it in this very studio. Ted Koppel interviewed me for an hour and then he go — I think you’re bad for America. And okay, I give him my answer.

All he has is I think you’re bad for America cut, you know, and I — it’s like a cheap fake video or, you know, it’s another way to a selective editing bias, if you will.

MULLIN: Well, look what they did with Kamala Harris’s interview. I mean, you think they learned their lesson about editing after President Trump sued them and won. But at the same time, they don’t. They got a narrative they draw — they’re no longer reporting.

That’s why shows like CBS and their reporting on politics, no one takes it serious anymore. That’s why Fox exists because you can actually get news here. You can actually understand what’s happening in the world of politics instead of some biased narrative that CBS and these other left-wing media outlets continue to draw.

And they prove themselves by — constantly, by showing hypocrisy like they do with Kristi Noem. And then they get called out on it. And what do they do? Nothing.

They’re going to do the exact same thing they did with Kamala Harris’s editing during the presidential election, and they’re going to continue to move this because they got left-wing radicals running that station now.