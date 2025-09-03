Ossoff Demands RFK Jr. Resign Because of ‘Gross Mismanagement’ of HHS

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The Briefing,” Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) demanded Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. resign over his “gross mismanagement” of his agency.

Host Jen Psaki said, “All of this chaos has been created under the leadership of RFK Jr, who’s, of course, the Secretary of Health and Human services, as everybody watching knows. There were over a thousand HHS employees who have written a letter calling on him to resign. You opposed his confirmation, I should note, but you have not yet called on him to resign. Have you seen enough? Do you think he should resign?”

Ossoff said, “Absolutely he should resign and he never should have been confirmed to begin with. He is utterly unqualified for this role. And in any normal Senate, he never would have gotten so much as a hearing. I mean, this is someone who, throughout his public life, has embraced just about every piece of quackery and pseudoscience that he’s come across. He needs to step down. What he is doing at HSS is gross mismanagement, that is putting this nation at risk. The demolition of the CDC has lowered our nation’s defenses against deadly disease outbreak and is putting lives at risk. Secretary Kennedy must resign.”

