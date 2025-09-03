Scott Jennings: Tim Walz Is a ‘Complete Piece of Sh*t’

[WARNING: Adult Language]

CNN political commentator Scott Jennings said Tuesday on “The Arena” that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) was a “complete piece of shit” over comments about President Donald Trump’s health.

At a Labor Day picnic on Monday, Walz said, “You get up in the morning and you doom scroll through things and although I will say this, you woke up the last few days thinking there might be news. Just saying, just saying. There will be news sometime, just so you know. There will be news.”

The Washington Post reporter Sabrina Rodriguez said, “We spent much of Biden’s presidency hearing Trump supporters, more MAGA influencers, kind of documenting every day, you know, Biden stumbled getting on the plane or he walked a certain way or he looked a certain way today. And now we’re sort of seeing that flipped on its head with Democrats taking that approach.”

Referring to Jennings interviewing Trump on his radio show, host Kasie Hunt said, “You had an opportunity to ask the president today about this, and you did not. Why?”

Jennings said, “Well, because when he got on the phone and sounded very much alive, I thought it would sound kind of stupid, frankly, to ask an alive person if they were dead. I’ll tell you who is a complete piece of shit, I’m going to tell you right now.”

Hunt said, “There have been a lot of swear words today.”

Jennings continued, “Tim Walz, the governor of Minnesota, holding up a phone in front of a rally saying, well, we thought we were gonna wake up and find out the president had died. Someday it’ll happen, someday it’ll happen. I used to say he was the biggest buffoon in American politics, but it’s worse now. No poiltical official, no elected official should be walking around saying, well, I’m hoping we wake up one day and the president of the United States has died. Crazy. absolutely crazy.”

