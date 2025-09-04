Howard Dean: Vaccines Likely the ‘Wedge Issue that Begins to Literally Divide the United States’

Former Democratic National Committee chairman Howard Dean claimed on Thursday’s “The Beat” on MSNBC that Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s stance on vaccines could be “the wedge issue that begins to literally divide the United States.”

Host Ari Melber said, “Is RFK Jr. fit for this job?”

Dean said, “No, but he never was fit for the job. He’s a crackpot. But here’s the interesting thing about this, I’ve been thinking about this during the day. This is possibly the wedge issue that begins to literally divide the United States as a result of his nuttiness, and as a result of the victims of his nuttiness, which are going to be children, lots of children. The states in the West Coast, Washington, Oregon and California have essentially put together their own CDC. I think New England is going to join them. Massachusetts has talked about it already. I wouldn’t be surprised if New York and some other places like Pennsylvania joined them. So you’re going to have essentially two authorities, the CDC, run by a crackpot, and then you’re going to have a lot of states ignoring the federal government and making their own rules about all this stuff. That is a big divide and is a big change in the way that government has been operating in the United States for the last hundred years.”

He added, “Here’s the other interesting thing about this. So yesterday, the surgeon general, backed up by the governor in Florida, said that they were going to get rid of all vaccine mandates. Now, would you take your children to Disney World if you thought they might be exposed to whooping cough? Even people who have been vaccinated can be be become troubled and can spread the disease if they’re in a huge tank of people who have no vaccination.”

