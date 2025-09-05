Klobuchar: I’d Think SCOTUS Will Say Trump Exceeded Tariff Power if We Do Any ‘Strict Construction’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said that she believes the Supreme Court will end up hearing the Trump tariff case and that the high court, “will, I would think, look at the law and say, wait a minute, if we do any kind of a strict construction of the Constitution, he does not have the right to do this.”

Klobuchar said, “[T]hey have done these across-the-board tariffs that, big surprise, the courts, and, by the way, the original decision, a Trump appointee, a Reagan appointee — they still exist –, and an Obama appointee together said, no way. They don’t even use the word ‘tariff’ in this statute. And Congress is the one that has the authority to decide on tariffs. So, that’s why you saw this federal court decision.”

She continued, “Now it’s going up to the Supreme Court. My guess is that they’ll take it because it’s a major question, and that they will, I would think, look at the law and say, wait a minute, if we do any kind of a strict construction of the Constitution, he does not have the right to do this.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett