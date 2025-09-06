Stephen Moore: Washington ‘Rewarding the Losers’ by Giving Intel Money, Suing Google

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” former Trump Economic Adviser Stephen Moore stated that by giving money to Intel and suing Google, “What we’re doing in Washington is rewarding the losers instead of rewarding the winners.” And said that there’s a contradiction in the administration’s approach to Google.

While discussing the government stake in Intel, Moore said, “[Y]ou always talk about, on this show, separation of church and state. I believe in separation of business and state. … We don’t want businesses to be coming to Washington for all these special favors.”

He added, “And so, the point is, we gave — we should have never given $10 billion to Intel in the first place. They’re a loser. And the stupid thing is, Intel’s losing money, and then we’re going to give them money, but Google’s making money hand over foot, and we’re going to sue them? What we’re doing in Washington is rewarding the losers instead of rewarding the winners.”

Later in the segment, CNN host Kaitlan Collins said that Trump “was praising Google yesterday — last night…his Antitrust Division of his DOJ is suing Google right now and fighting them in court.” Moore responded, “Which is it?”

