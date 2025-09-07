Khanna: We Have the Votes to Push Forward Releasing Epstein Files

Sunday on ABC’s This Week,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said the House had the votes to forward a discharge petition to force a vote on the release of Jeffrey Epstein records.

Host George Stephanopoulos said, “Congressman Khanna, the effort to pick up Republican signatures appears to have stalled for right now. Are you still confident you have the 218 votes needed to force a vote on this discharge position?”

Khanna said, “We have the 218 votes. Two hundred sixteen already support it. There are two vacancies that haven’t been reported as much, but two Democrats will be joining, and they are both committed to signing. That’s going to happen by the end of September. I want to say this is not a political issue. This has nothing to do with Donald Trump. This is a moral issue. It’s about standing with survivors. It’s about protecting children. I admire Congressman Massie’s courage. I admire Nancy Mace’s courage, Marjorie Taylor Greene’s courage, Lauren Boebert’s courage, they are standing with survivors. We have the votes. Let’s get a vote this month and get the files released.”

He added, “The victims’ lawyer, Bradley Edwards, has seen the files, as have many people who are career officials. So if they try to do something that is political, then many other people would call them out on it. You know, you can get away with things, George, if the American people aren’t paying attention. The American people are dialed into this. They want to know that is a country we can stand with survivors.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN