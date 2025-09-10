Dem Rep. Jackson: ‘There’s Not One African American that Sells Ammunition’ in U.S.

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Way Too Early,” Rep. Jonathan Jackson (D-IL) stated that Chicago needs help with guns coming into the city and “In the city of Chicago, there’s not one gun shop, there’s not one gun range, there’s not one African American that sells ammunition anywhere in the United States. How are children getting guns? Help us solve that problem of how these children are getting our streets flooded with guns.”

Host Ali Vitali asked, “So, when you hear this live ball debate of will the National Guard be helpful, won’t they be helpful? You’ve got some in your community saying, yeah, it would free up police. Why are they wrong in your estimation, or are they?”

Jackson responded, “Well, they are wrong. And it’s what the general function of the Department of Defense, now that he’s renamed [it] the Department of War, he is now turning his head away from peace towards war. This is talking about putting the American troops on American soil against American citizens. … No, we don’t need him to send in military troops. We do need him to send in the resources. He’s cut the Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms. And we’ve got ghost guns that come in from Indiana, come in from other neighboring states. In the city of Chicago, there’s not one gun shop, there’s not one gun range, there’s not one African American that sells ammunition anywhere in the United States. How are children getting guns? Help us solve that problem of how these children are getting our streets flooded with guns.”

