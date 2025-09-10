Van Jones: Charlotte Suspect ‘Was Hurting’ with Mental Issues

On Monday, CNN’s Van Jones said the issue with the killing on a Charlotte train isn’t cashless bail, it’s the system not being able “to deal with people who were hurting in the way this man was hurting” with mental illness.

After moderator Abby Phillip mentioned the suspect’s mental health history, Jones said, “What happened to that young woman was horrible, and it’s everybody’s nightmare. If you’re in any public space, a subway, whatever, that something bad is going to happen to you or somebody you care about. So, it does strike a chord.”

He added, “The other thing is…cashless bail. I think this is a big challenge that we have. Would you have felt better if there had been cash bail and the mom had come and put down a thousand dollars to let him out? It’s not about cashless bail or no cashless bail. It’s about the fact that we don’t know how to deal with people who were hurting in the way this man was hurting. Hurt people, hurt people. What happened was horrible, but it becomes an opportunity for people to jump on bandwagons.”

