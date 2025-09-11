MSNBC’s, Punchbowl’s Sherman: Dems ‘Not Interested’ in ‘Turning Down the Rhetoric’, Neither Is GOP

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Katy Tur Reports,” Punchbowl News Co-Founder and MSNBC Political Contributor Jake Sherman stated that “the House Republican Conference, is not interested, and Democrats, for that matter, either, in turning down the rhetoric” in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination but Republican leadership in Congress has tried to cool things down.

Host Katy Tur asked, “Jake, what is it like in Congress, is there a desire to — I don’t know — turn things down?”

Sherman answered, “There’s a desire. There’s not much follow-up. To their credit, both Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) and Sen. John Thune (R-SD) have said this for some time. Johnson has, I will say, with little impact, because his membership, the House Republican Conference, is not interested, and Democrats, for that matter, either, in turning down the rhetoric. Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-WI) said to a gaggle of reporters today that it’s our fault that Kirk was shot and killed, horrifically, because, I don’t really know what his reasoning was. And it actually doesn’t matter, because that’s exactly the kind of commentary that Mike Johnson is trying to stay away from.”

Sherman then discussed security and safety for members of Congress.

