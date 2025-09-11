Psaki: ‘A Lot’ of ‘Problematic’ Rhetoric Comes from ‘One Particular Side’, Trump’s Kirk Statement an ‘Escalation’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Briefing,” host Jen Psaki stated that President Donald Trump’s response to Charlie Kirk’s assassination is an “escalation” and that “there’s a lot of rhetoric that is problematic. A lot of it is coming from one particular side and from one particular building.”

While discussing Trump’s video statement on the assassination with Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Psaki said, “[T]here was a line at the end that I think — I just wanted to raise and read. At the end of this four-minute video, he says, ‘For years, those on the radical left have compared wonderful Americans like Charlie to Nazis and the world’s worst mass murderers and criminals. This kind of rhetoric is directly responsible for the terrorism that we’re seeing in our country today. And it must stop right now.'”

Psaki then stated, “And, obviously, there’s a lot of rhetoric that is problematic. A lot of it is coming from one particular side and from one particular building. But what can be done, I fear, when this is an escalation, already, in less than 24 hours of this shooting?”

