Dem Rep. Davids: GOP ‘Can’t Win Unless They Cheat’

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Velshi,” Rep. Sharice Davids (D-KS) discussed redistricting in Kansas and stated that Republicans “know they can’t win unless they cheat.”

Davids said, “First of all, voters — I can’t believe I have to say this again and again — voters should be choosing their representatives, and not the other way around, and the Kansas Republican Legislature already did gerrymander the maps a few years ago, like you said.”

She continued, “And the fact that they are taking this unprecedented step to try to do a mid-decade redistricting because Donald Trump knows just how unpopular these extreme policies are, he probably doesn’t know the numbers, but 79,000 Kansans are going to lose their health care because of this Republican budget that they just passed. It’s outrageous. They know they can’t win unless they cheat. This is exactly the kind of political power grab that has turned so many people off to even trusting the government. And the thing I am so angry about is that the Kansas Legislature is, once again, looking at silencing the voice of so many Kansans. It’s infuriating.”

