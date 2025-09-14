Lankford: Charlie Kirk Was All About Dialogue over Disagreements

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) said Americans needed to talk about political differences the way the late Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk did.

Host Dana Bash said, “Last week, just to follow up on what Stephen Miller is suggesting here, he said, quote, the Democratic Party is not a political party. It’s a domestic extremist organization.”

Lankford said, “Well, they have a very different view than I do. I’m a conservative Republican. I have Democratic friends that think very differently, vote very differently but they’re still my friend. So just having that ideology, just believing differently than some other American, is not illegal. That’s America. We don’t all agree as next door neighbors on different things, but it is very different to try to plan, strategize, to be able to carry out an act of violence on it that is different. So we do have a celebration of differences in America. Quite frankly, Charlie Kirk literally has a has on his banners when he speaks on college campuses, proved me wrong and would say, if you disagree with me, I’m going to seat you closer to the front so we can actually have a dialog. The goal of it is to be able to talk about things, as Charlie Kirk said, often when the words stop, the violence starts, that’s when people say, no more words. I’m going to now attack you. Let’s keep talking about things and keep working through this.”

