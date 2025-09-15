Howard Kurtz: Charlie Kirk ‘Was Not a Saint’

Sunday on Fox News Channel’s “Media Buzz,” host Howard Kurtz said the late Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk “was not a saint.”

Kurtz said, “Whether you like Charlie Kirk or not this is an absolute national tragedy as I said.”

He asked, “Do you think the media, some in the media are politicizing this by blaming the left or liberal lunatics for the actions of someone who is obviously insane?”

Washington Examiner’s Sarah Bedford said, “The left does have a radicalization problem that has not been spoken about proportionally in the media as the extremism on the right. And it does exist. There is violent extremism on both sides. It is not proportionate. And in order to have an honest conversation about what led to this moment, that has to focus in part on the left.”

Kurtz said, “I’m glad you mentioned that it’s not unique to one side or one party. Charlie Kirk was not a saint. He said two years ago, it’s worth it to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year so we can have the Second Amendment. His murder makes this feel like a very dangerous time.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN