Patel: Assassin Suspect Said ‘Some Hatred Cannot Be Negotiated With’ as Reason

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” FBI Director Kash Patel stated that the suspected assassin of Charlie Kirk, in a text message exchange “specifically stated that he had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and he was going to do that, and when he was asked why, he said some hatred cannot be negotiated with.”

Patel said, “We’ve collected information where, through witness interviews from the FBI and local law enforcement, that he, essentially, admitted, after the shooting and assassination of Charlie Kirk, the suspect admitted to it.”

He continued, “Furthermore, the evidence and information will come out — I won’t stylize the evidence, the attorney general’s absolutely right, we can’t do that — but I will say what was found in terms of information, a text message exchange where he, the suspect specifically stated that he had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and he was going to do that, and when he was asked why, he said some hatred cannot be negotiated with.”

