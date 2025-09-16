Axelrod: Conservatives Becoming ‘Disillusioned’ with Trump

CNN senior political commentator and former Obama adviser David Axelrod argued Tuesday on “OutFront” that conservatives were becoming “disillusioned” with President Donald Trump.

Discussing the president’s exchange earlier with ABC reporter Jon Karl, Axelrod said, “I work for a president and there are plenty of people who said some really vile things about him. No one ever thought to say, we’re going to use the power of the government or the Justice Department to stop them from speaking, or to stop a reporter from asking a question or reporting you know the answer to that question. Cancel culture, no matter whether it comes in a red shade or a blue shade is wrong. I agree with my conservative friends who have have reacted with such vehemence about this because once you start messing around with this, you’re going to the core of what makes America great.”

Host Erin Burnett said, “Of course, are plenty of Republicans elected who support the crackdown from the White House. I mean, some of them I just played but others have come out and said no and that targeting speech that you feel is hateful violates the Constitution. ”

She asked, “Does Trump, David face any political risk for this?”

Axelrod said, “Well, he doesn’t seem to care that much about it. He seems to feel like his base will rally around him. So, we shall see. I think conservatives may be disillusioned. Will they walk away from him? We haven’t seen any evidence of that in other instances in the last 7 or 8 months.”

