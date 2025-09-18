Dem Rep. Garcia Claims Investigation Underway Blaming Trump for Kimmel Suspension

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) claimed Democrats were investigating the Trump administration’s role in ABC suspending comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

Host Alex Witt said, “Democrats are launching an investigation after Jimmy Kimmel’s show was pulled off the air following his comments about Charlie Kirk.”

She asked, “What steps will be first in this investigation? What will the overall investigation go after?”

Garcia said, “Look, I think first, it’s really important that we all recognize that what happened to Charlie Kirk was horrific. political violence of any type. Should be denounced by all of us. At the same time in this country, people have the First Amendment right to free speech, and people should have the ability to have different opinions. So I think what’s happened in this latest move by ABC, by Sinclair by the FCC is outrageous. This idea that somehow the Trump administration is going to put pressure on these television stations, on Sinclair, on ABC, and then they somehow, out of nowhere, remove a late night talk show host and program who was sharing an opinion during a comedic monologue, I think should concern every single American.”

He continued, “The news media and these large media organizations play an important and key role in delivering information to the public and when they are going to essentially do what the President of the United States wants, because he may not agree with an opinion of a late night talk show host, I think we have a role in the Congress to investigate that.”

Garcia added, “People need to have the ability to speak out and have actual different opinions in this country. So if we’re going to silence a late night talk show host who is a comedian who, in his monologue for his show, was giving an opinion, and that leads to the cancellation of a show that a lot of people across this country watch and love and these decisions, of course, are being made by executives at ABC and Sinclair every single American should be concerned. We cannot have the President of the United States or any administration, regardless of party control, the news media and what Americans are watching. This is why we have to investigate this.”

