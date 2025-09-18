Tim Walz: Kimmel Suspension Is ‘North Korea-Style Stuff’

During Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) said ABC suspending comedian Jimmy Kimmel was “North Korea-style stuff.”

Walz said, “If you ever wonder how democracy dies this is it. It’s one of the most outrageous affronts on this. This is North Korea-style stuff. And it’s being done because this is a weak, thin skinned man who’s failing as a president. all of the things he promised are not happening. and this is exactly what dictators do. it’s a it’s our most cherished freedom to point out very clearly, this is a terrible president and a terrible human being who is doing nothing to improve the lives of Minnesotans and who continues to have this double standard, because I just want to be very clear, there is no place for political violence, and we condemn it. But I would like to see the notice of how this is being approached and how my dear friend Melissa Hortman ‘s murder in a political attack was handled. And the attacks we see. We see a Fox News host on air talk about killing homeless people.”

He added, “None of this surprises me with Donald Trump.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN