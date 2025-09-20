Maher: Democratic Party Appears ‘to Be Going the Way of the Democratic Socialist Party’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that the Democratic Party appears to be transforming into a socialist party.

Maher said, “[T]he Democratic Party seems to be going the way of the Democratic Socialist Party. That’s a different party. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) always said, I’m not a Democrat, I’m a Democrat[ic] Socialist. I caucus with the Democrats, he said. He ran as a Democrat, but he’s a Democratic Socialist. Now, Mamdani in New York, he is a Democratic Socialist, also, not a Democrat per se. They’re in — we only have two parties, so you get in that bit.”

He then asked his panel, “Is this where the Democratic Party is going? Is the whole Democratic Party going to be the Democratic Socialist Party?”

