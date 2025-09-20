Marlow: Low-Rated Kimmel Benched by ABC Because He Would Have Doubled Down on Lies, Hate Amid Wave of Violence

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about the indefinite suspension of Jimmy Kimmel.

Marlow stated, “[T]he advertisers were upset and the viewers were upset and Kimmel was going to disrespect them…he was planning on doubling down.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo