Dem Rep. Crockett: Charlie Kirk ‘Specifically Targeted People of Color’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) said she voted against the resolution honoring slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk because he “specifically targeted people of color.”

Host Dana Bash said, “On that note, I do want to turn to something that you heard the senator just say, which is he was talking about a resolution that came before the House this past week honoring Charlie Kirk, and there were 58 Democrats who voted against it. You were one. Why?

Crockett said, “Absolutely. You know what? One of the things I do want to point out that’s not been laid out, that honestly hurts my heart, is when I saw the no votes, there were only two caucasians. For the most part, the only people that voted no were people of color. Because the rhetoric that Charlie Kirk continuously put out, there was rhetoric that specifically targeted people of color. And so it is unfortunate that even our colleagues could not see how harmful his rhetoric was, specifically to us.”

She added, “I’m not honoring that kind of stuff, especially as a civil rights attorney and understanding how I got to Congress, knowing that there were people that died, people that were willing to die, that worked to make sure that voices like mine could exist in this place.”

