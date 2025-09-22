Sacramento D.A.: ABC Shooting Had ‘Political Motive’, Suspect Had Note Threatening Officials Next to ‘Anti-Trump Book’

While speaking with ABC10 on Monday, Sacramento County District Attorney Thien Ho stated that his office believes the shooting of ABC10’s building last Friday had “a political motive” and stated that the suspected shooter had a note in his vehicle “next to an anti-Trump book” that stated that FBI Director Kash Patel, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino, and Attorney General Pam Bondi were “next.”

Ho said, “What I can say is, we believe there was a political motive behind his actions. And, in fact, when officers went and did a search warrant of his house, they found, on his refrigerator — with a calendar for September 19, there was a note, ‘Do the Next Scary Thing.’ And then they went back and conducted a search warrant of his vehicle, and, next to an anti-Trump book, they found a handwritten note, and the handwritten note read, ‘For hiding Epstein and ignoring red flags. Do not support Patel, Bongino, and [A.G. Bondi]. They’re next.’ And the note was signed, ‘C.K. from above.’ So, we believe that there was a political motive behind this.”

A release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California described the same notes.

