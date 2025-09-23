Marlow: Why Kimmel Coming Back On Air Is a Win-Win

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed Jimmy Kimmel’s return to TV.

Marlow stated that his ratings will fall due to Sinclair and Nexstar not carrying him, “pressure from the FCC is not just reasonable, it’s precedent…and it really was the corporations at Sinclair and Nexstar” and that Disney backing Kimmel shows they don’t care about the truth.

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo