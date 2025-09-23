Moulton: GOP Will Own Shutdown Because They Only Need a Few Dem Votes

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) argued that Republicans will own a government shutdown because “The only thing they need to do to keep government open is just get a few votes from a handful of Democrats in the Senate” to get 60 votes.

Moulton said, “I don’t think anyone, even Republicans, has confidence in the president of the United States to avert a shutdown that he owns, because, let’s be clear, Republicans control the White House, the House, and the Senate. The only thing they need to do to keep government open is just get a few votes from a handful of Democrats in the Senate to meet the 60-vote threshold, and he refuses to even meet with them.”

He continued, “And by the way, what’s he complaining about? He’s complaining about that we are trying to preserve health care for millions of Americans, not just in blue states, not just among our friends, but in red states, too. Many Trump voters are going to see their healthcare premiums go up, 75, 80% if they’re not bailed out by Democrats. This is what we’re asking for. If the roles were reversed, he would be asking for something that solely benefits himself or his party. We’re asking for something that’s good for all Americans, that a lot of Republicans quietly want in the House and the Senate as well. And what’s the president’s response? He won’t even have a meeting.”

