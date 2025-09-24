Fetterman: Palestinian State Lets Hamas Frame Its Destruction of Gaza as Positive That Got a State

During an interview aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) stated that granting recognition to a Palestinian state allows Hamas to claim that not only the October 7 attacks, but the massive amount of destruction in Gaza since then was worth it and that both are worth celebrating because now they have their own state. And also stated that the countries doing so should probably consider the fact that Hamas is celebrating the move as a reason to reconsider.

Fetterman said, “[W]hat’s the message to Hamas? Now, if Hamas responds and they cheer that, like, what’s wrong with you? If your decisions, now, Hamas is cheering, why can’t you just re-evaluate, like, maybe we’re on the wrong side here?”

Host Greta Van Susteren stated that the recognition of the state just gives Hamas an incentive to dig in because they think the world is turning towards them and against Israel, and Fetterman agreed.

He added, “[M]ore than what it does for Hamas is, that gives them, like, a narrative. Now, they can claim, well, this is all of the destruction in Gaza and what they’ve been through and those terrible things that we did on 10/7, it’s, now we can all celebrate because now we’ve become our own state.”

