Newsom: We Will Not Have An Election In 2028 ‘Unless We Wake Up’

On Tuesday, during an appearance on CBS’s “The Late Show,” Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) expressed concern that President Donald Trump was attempting to “rig” the upcoming elections.

Newsom said, “Look, it’s not complicated. Divorce is not an option. I mean, at the end of the day, we got to figure out a way to live together and dance together across our differences. And there is something to look success. These clues, they were successful in the last election. People need to understand what motivates them, how they keep winning in the context of how they keep organizing and building a coalition, particularly young man Charlie Kirk and what he was able to do. So he was kind enough to fly out. We spent an hour and a half together.”

He continued, “So, look, I just I think it’s important to have those civil engagements. I think it’s important to dialog. It’s important to learn from your opponents, and it’s important to reconcile your weaknesses. As the Democratic Party, we have a lot of work to do to make up for our failures in the past.”

Newsom added, “We got crushed in this last election, and now we’re in a position where we are struggling to communicate. We’re struggling, to win back now, the majority in the House of Representatives. And that’s a big part of what I’m doing. Not just today in terms of the work out here, raising money, but also raising awareness around how Donald Trump is trying to rig the midterm elections and how I fear that we will not have an election in 2028. I really mean that. And the core of my soul, unless we wake up to the code red, what’s happening in this country, and we wake up soberly, to how serious this moment is.”

