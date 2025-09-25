Dem Sen. Murphy: Dems Won’t Pay for ‘Democracy’s Destruction’, But GOP Wants Shutdown

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CBS’s “Late Show,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) stated that Democrats want to keep the government open while Republicans “precipitate these crises” “to destroy government” but Democrats “have no moral obligation to pay the bills for democracy’s destruction. And so, if this budget doesn’t roll back at least some of the grave damage that’s being done to the rule of law, then Democrats have no obligation to support it.”

Murphy said that Democrats “would like the government to continue operating.”

Host Stephen Colbert then asked, “And would the Republicans like it to continue?”

Murphy answered, “So, the Republicans seem to be gearing for a shutdown, and there’s all sorts of evidence of that.”

Murphy added, “What it’s really about is that the Republican Party wants to destroy government, and one of the quickest ways to do that is to precipitate these crises, you starve the oxygen out.”

Murphy further stated that Democrats are united in believing that “we have no moral obligation to pay the bills for democracy’s destruction. And so, if this budget doesn’t roll back at least some of the grave damage that’s being done to the rule of law, then Democrats have no obligation to support it.”

