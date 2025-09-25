DeSantis: Dems Rejecting the Constitutional System, Results of Elections with Anti-ICE Actions

Wednesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) called rhetoric from Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) and actions undertaken by Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) a rejection of the American constitutional system of government.

According to DeSantis, Democrats were rejecting the results of the 2024 presidential election.

“When you hear the governor say, push back, or when you hear Senator Murphy say, we’re at war, you know, Walz saying that these guys are the Gestapo, do you think it’s kind of like a wink and a nod to the crazy base to maybe do something about it?” host Jesse Watters asked.

“Well, I think what they’re doing is they’re basically just rejecting the constitutional system and the results of elections, because remember their president, Joe Biden, opened the border,” DeSantis replied. “It was tremendously unpopular. Communities were overwhelmed. We talked about it on your network so many times. Donald Trump ran against the open border. He said he was going to enforce the law. The American people elected him overwhelmingly against Kamala Harris to do this. And so what these ICE agents are doing is they are enforcing federal law. We are a country. We have borders, that matters. That means you have to secure the border, which has been done very well, but it also means you have to do interior enforcement.”

“And so what the Democrats want to do — they just want to nullify all of that,” he added. “You know, they want to do amnesty by law, but they know that’s unpopular — they can’t get that done. So this is a way to try to scare ICE agents from doing their job, and I think even tragically, where these ICE agents are going to face the brunt of these crazy people, but they are enforcing the law that the American people have enacted through their representatives and just voted for in 2024.”

