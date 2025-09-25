Klobuchar: Trump ‘Ordered’ Comey Prosecution, He Is Literally Weaponizing DOJ

Thursday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) claimed the indictment of former FBI Director James Comey was “ordered” by President Donald Trump.

Cooper said, “You were in the 2020 Judiciary Committee hearing that spurred this indictment. What is your reaction?”

Klobuchar said, “I’m going to get a little out of the weeds here, because, of course, we don’t know all the details what was presented. But I look at it this way, Anderson. Trump ordered this prosecution. I’m sure he ordered it behind closed doors, but he also ordered it right there on Truth Social. He fired the U.S. Attorney who is a according to Senator Warner, a staunch conservative who looked at all the evidence, wasn’t moving forward with charges. And he fired him. And then installed a White House aide to overrule career prosecutors. And that is what I need to know, because this is simply dangerous. And you can see this through line, with this one thing after another. He calls for prosecution of Letitia James. He calls for the prosecution and investigation of the Federal Reserve member Lisa Cook, goes after Adam Schiff, pardoned insurrectionists who attacked police officers, pressured prosecutors to dismiss a corruption case against Eric Adams. He is literally weaponizing the Justice Department.”

