Raskin: Trump Running a ‘Regime of Vengeance and Retribution’

Friday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said President Donald Trump was running a “regime of vengeance and retribution.”

When asked about former FBI Director James Comey’s indictment, Raskin said, “I mean, this prosecution moves us from the rule of law as it has evolved over centuries in the United States back to a regime of vengeance and retribution and, of course, the rule of law is all about replacing a regime of revenge and retribution with objective and neutral law enforcement and prosecutors. the best that we can make it, given human nature. But this is just a radical breach of everything we’ve understood about how our system of justice is supposed to operate.”

He added, “The president doesn’t determine in advance that people are guilty. That’s like what the Constitution calls a bill of attainder, where the Congress just describes somebody as guilty. Here, the president is describing somebody as guilty and then saying, go out and get him. Even when the prosecutors are saying there’s no evidence to sustain such a prosecution. So I think that this is a radical reversal of all of the norms we’ve evolved about the rule of law, and it puts everybody’s rights at stake and takes us down a road we don’t want to go.”

