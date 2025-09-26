Van Hollen: Comey Indictment a ‘Gross Corruption of the Judicial Process’

Friday on MSNBC’s “Katy Tur Reports,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) said former FBI Director James Comey’s indictment was a “gross corruption of the judicial process.”

Van Hollen said, “What we’re talking about here is a gross corruption of the judicial process. The president effectively ordering his Department of Justice to bring charges against Comey over the objections of people in the Department of Justice initially, including the Eastern District of Virginia attorney who was, by the way, a Trump supporter, who said that there were inadequate grounds for bringing these charges, as did many others. And so, what we see here is a political prosecution, political persecution. We are in very, very dangerous territory here. And this, of course, comes on the heels of the president’s effort to use government power to crack down on free speech.”

Tur asked, “Do you have faith in the Justice Department? And if you do, where do you place it?”

Van Hollen said, “Oh, I do not have faith in this Justice Department. You’ve got an attorney general, Attorney General Bondi, who is a rubber stamp for the president rather than exercising independent legal judgment. She is just an instrument of the President of the United States. And unlike in other administrations, the president of the United States is directing the Justice Department through his social media directly.:

