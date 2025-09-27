Dem Rep. Dean: Trump Wants Shutdown, Dems Won’t Vote to Avoid Shutdown in Way That Doesn’t ‘Reflect Our Values’

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Weekend,” Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) argued that the Trump administration wants to have a government shutdown so that they can fire people and that if there is a shutdown, the blame will fall on the Republicans, but Democrats and their leadership are united that “we will not be complicit with a continuing budget that does not reflect our values.”

In response to threats from the White House to fire government employees if there is a government shutdown, Dean said, “Well, it’s so revealing of their motive. … This administration cares nothing about a government shutdown, and, through that statement, reveals the ambition to shut it down. They want to fire more people. This is just going to be another round of DOGE 2.0. They love that they have canned more than 200,000 federal employees.”

She added, “[I]f there’s a shutdown, it’s on them. In terms of being bolder or Mr. Schumer, Mr. Schumer is the leader right now. So, you bet he’s the one to hold this together, alongside Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and say, no, we will not be complicit with a continuing budget that does not reflect our values.”

