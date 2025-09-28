Michael Cohen: James Comey ‘Likely’ Committed a Crime

Sunday on MSNBC’s “The Weekend,” former Trump lawyer-turned-Trump critic Michael Cohen said he believed former FBI Director James Comey “committed a crime.”

Cohen said, “Who’s seen a single document that’s in the possession right now of the DOJ?” The answer is nobody. Who has the crystal ball? Still nobody.”

Chances are, this DOJ has every single email, every text message, every communication. I believe likely he will be found guilty.”

Co-host Elise Jordan said, “Well, that’s interesting.”

Cohen said, “I believe likely he committed a crime.”

Panelist Molly Jong-Fast said, “Wait, what?”

Cohen said, “I believe likely he committed a crime. I don’t know what that crime is, but there are hundreds of thousands of documents, and the government has each and every one of them.”

He added, “I’ve been through this system. I know better than anybody what a weaponized DOJ looks like and feels like. It is insurmountable.”

Jordan asked, “Didn’t you actually break the law, though, with Stormy Daniels and the payment?”

Cohen said, “Well, it was a campaign finance violation.”

Jordan replied, “Isn’t that what the law is supposed to do?”

Cohen said, “Pled under some very extreme circumstances. My entire case didn’t last like everyone else’s. It was 48 hours. From a Friday to a Monday, either I plead guilty or Southern District of New York was filing an 80-page indictment that included my wife. We could re-litigate the whole thing, but I believe that Comey likely will be found guilty.”

