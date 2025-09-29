Khanna: GOP Can Just Nuke Filibuster to Avoid Shutdown

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) argued that Republicans can avoid a government shutdown by themselves because “They can get rid of the filibuster” in order to keep the government open, but they can’t expect “for Democrats to give our votes to something that we are going to be complicit in, which is massive healthcare cuts and a president who isn’t respecting Congress.”

Khanna said, “[H]ere’s the reality: They have the votes. They won the presidency, they have the votes in the Senate, they have the votes in the House. They can get rid of the filibuster. They’ve done it on a number of presidential appointments, and they can keep the government open.”

He continued, “But what they can’t expect is for Democrats to give our votes to something that we are going to be complicit in, which is massive healthcare cuts and a president who isn’t respecting Congress.”

