Trump Sets Epic Trap with Israel Proposal, Charts Path to Peace and Gaza-Lago

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed talks over Israel and Gaza.

Marlow said, “[I]t seems like Trump is doing some sort of a chess move where he’s putting Hamas on a decision, do they want to try to move towards a peace and an eventual Palestinian state or do they want to continue with the war and kind of putting it to them.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo