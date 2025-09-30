Dinesh D’Souza Examines ‘The Devil’s Strategy’ in Modern Times with ‘The Dragon’s Prophesy’

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Dinesh D’Souza talked about his new film.

D’Souza said, “The project here is to conduct a sort of investigation…to see if the events that are happening…in Israel…is that something that can be situated within the landscape of Biblical prophecy, and can these Biblical narratives be validated by Biblical archeologies?”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo