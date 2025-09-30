Gallego: Trump Is an ‘Idiot,’ He Doesn’t Understand How the Military Works

Tuesday on CNN’s “NewsCentral,” Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) claimed President Donald Trump was an “idiot” who “doesn’t actually understand how the military works.”

Co-host Boris Sanchez said, “Senator, is there anything in place that would prevent the president from going about using certain cities in the United States as a training ground for the military, as he described it earlier today?”

Gallego said, “Look, the president is an idiot. He doesn’t actually understand how the military works. The first thing it’s going to be is that most U.S. citizens will stand against that in civil protests, and you’ll have many of us joining them in that if they try to do such a thing.”

He added, “Number two, the oath that our members of the military take—they will not be firing upon their own men and women, their own neighbors. Only, again, an idiot like Donald Trump would believe that such a thing. And thirdly, we’ll do everything within our constitutional power to make sure we hold anybody accountable should they ever do something of that nature. And whether it’s now or when this president is gone, anybody that engages in that type of action against our civilian population will be held accountable one way or the other. And, you know, I think most—in fact, all of the people I’ve ever served with—understand their oath to the Constitution. It’s not to this president. And when that moment comes, they’re going to live up to that Constitution.”

