Exclusive — Eric Trump: Anyone Who Says Donald Trump Is Weaponizing Government, You Must Read ‘Under Siege’

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Eric Trump talked about accusations that President Trump is weaponizing the government.

Trump said, “If anyone listening right now…says that Donald Trump is weaponizing government, I beg to go on Amazon, buy ‘Under Siege’ and just hand them the copy.

