Gingrich: Schumer, Jeffries ‘Are Just Totally Out of Touch with America’

Tuesday, during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich argued that the approach taken by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) regarding the government shutdown highlighted their disconnect from the country.

According to Gingrich, the contrast between the two major political parties highlights a significant difference.

“This is a game that they play, but this is different this time — this is normally a clean CR everybody would go along with, that keeps spending at its current levels while they negotiate out, you know, keeping the government open, new budgets, etc.,” host Sean Hannity said. “This is a different tactic because this is not your old Democratic Party.”

Gingrich replied, “Well, look, the simplest way to describe it is this is insanity. We know from the work we do at America’s new majority project that there are two things the American people feel about this shutdown. One, they do not want increased spending. Two, they do not want the government closed. So, what do you have? You have the Schumer shutdown, where Chuck gets up and says, ‘I’m going to close the government to get more money.’ Now, that means he’s on the wrong side of both issues. This is not easy. But it hit me. I know you have been a New Yorker, so I hope you won’t be offended, but it hit me doing talking to Maria yesterday morning.”

“You have this weird moment where both the House leader and the Senate leader are from New York City, a city so liberal it’s about to elect a big government socialist mayor, who you could legitimately call a communist,” he continued. “Their world is all of these weird left-wingers. Now you go west of the Hudson, and you get, for example, to South Dakota, with the Senate Majority Leader Thune. You get to Louisiana with the Speaker of the House Johnson. They’re different worlds. And I think literally, Schumer and Jeffries are just totally out of touch with America.”

