Karen Bass: Trump Administration Wants to Go into Inner Cities and ‘Shoot People’

Wednesday on CNN’s “OutFront,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D) said the Trump administration wanted to “go in primarily inner city communities and shoot people.”

Host Erin Burnett said, “White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, speaking to law enforcement officials in Memphis, telling the officers that they, along with their guns, are now, quote, unleashed amid a federal crackdown on crime.”

Miller said, “I see the guns and badges in this room. You are unleashed.”

Bass said, “Let me just register that this is such a tragic moment in our history, and the experiment that started here has now gone to other cities and is now being generalized. I believe that they have been dosing the American people so that this becomes normalized behavior. The statements that were made to the military yesterday, acknowledging that we are going to experiment with our cities and use our cities as training grounds for warfare. So what that is saying is, is that the President of the United States wants to turn the U.S. Military against the American people and to tell law enforcement that they are now unleashed and they can use their guns, is essentially saying, go in primarily inner city communities and shoot people. So after years of trying to work on police reform, and that was an issue that I worked on when I was a member of Congress, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, to improve police and community relations, Stephen Miller just said, let’s antagonize it, because clearly this is only going to happen in certain communities. And this is just a tragic moment, and it’s a real challenge to our democracy and such a profoundly negative way.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN