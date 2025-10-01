Moulton on Shutdown: Schumer ‘Heard the Message’ ‘That You’ve Got to Fight Harder’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Arena,” Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) commented on Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) handling of the government shutdown by saying that Schumer “heard the message from myself and many others who said that you’ve got to fight harder, and he is fighting harder. He is using what little leverage that we have.” And stated that Schumer is “doing better” in his opinion, but people are still asking questions about him.

Host Kasie Hunt asked, “Would you assess Chuck Schumer’s doing of this job any differently now? Is he doing the right thing, heading for a shutdown?”

Moulton answered, “He heard the message from myself and many others who said that you’ve got to fight harder, and he is fighting harder. He is using what little leverage that we have. Some might say, why aren’t we asking for even more? What we’re asking for is actually something that Republicans should want, because it’s good for red states, too. It’s just lowering healthcare premiums, keeping them affordable for Americans, no matter what your political stripe is. So, I think that he’s doing better. But, look, people are still asking these questions.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett