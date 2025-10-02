Sunny Hostin: Christian Gun Owners Are Hypocrites, ‘Not Pro-Life’

Thursday on ABC’s “The View,” Sunny Hostin told her co-hosts that Christians who own guns and are pro-life are hypocrites during a panel discussion on Pope Leo XIV’s recent comments.

Pope Leo said, “Someone who says, I’m against abortion, but says I’m in favor of the death penalty is not really pro-life. Someone who says that I’m against abortion, but I’m in agreement with the inhuman treatment of immigrants who are in the United States, I don’t know if that’s pro-life.”

Hostin said, “Well, I think that’s right. I mean, I’ve said it on this show many times, I am at least, and you and I have had this discussion, I am at least consistent as a Catholic, a lifelong Catholic, I am against abortion. I’m also against the death penalty. I’m also against guns. I’m also against the starvation of children. I’m a humanitarian above all, because I believe that all life is precious.”

She added, “I am against the death penalty in all cases, in all cases, and that’s why I find there is a hypocrisy with certain Christians who are pro-life, but they will pull that, electric chair switch. They are pro-life, but they have their AR-15s and their cabinet. They are pro-life, but they don’t mind immigrant families being torn from each other. They are pro-life, but they don’t care about little children’s subsidies being taken away from them. That is not pro-life.”

