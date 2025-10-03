Crockett: Lutnick Should Testify Before the House Oversight Committee

Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) said Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick needed to testify before the House Oversight Committee after his comments on a podcast.

On the New York Post’s “Pod Force One” podcast, Lutnick said, “I assume, way back when, they traded those videos in exchange for him getting that 18-months sentence which allowed him to have visits and be out of jail. I mean, he’s a serial sex offender how could he get 18 months and be able to go to his office during the day and have visitors and stuff? it must have been a trade. Ao my assumption, I have no knowledge, but my assumption is there was a trade for the videos because there were people on those videos.”

Nicolle Wallace said, “Congresswoman, you want to talk to Howard Lutnick?”

Crockett said, “Absolutely. Listen, I mean, he said, I don’t know but one thing is clear he knew enough to know that he did not want to hang out with Jeffrey Epstein and that he was his neighbor. He talked about the fact that he was into some questionable things. So I’m sure he’s seen people come and go. And he seems pretty confident that there were video of this. So I would absolutely love to kind of dig in a little bit more and at least get a list of names to work from and start to kind of build backwards and do the work that Alex Acosta and that DOJ failed to do.”

