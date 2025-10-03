GOP Rep. Flood: Farmers Need Bailout

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Rep. Mike Flood (R-NE) discussed a potential bailout for farmers and said farmers face “an immediate crisis that needs to be addressed. And just like President Trump did in 2017, he promised, when he started this trade effort, that he would be there, have the backs of American farmers if we find ourselves in a transition period where the prices are too low, and that’s what we have, and that’s what I hope we do. And, quite frankly, the soybean farmers and all farmers need it, right now.”

Host Erica Hill asked, “The Wall Street Journal is reporting that the president is now looking into a potential bailout for farmers because of the hit that they are taking from tariffs. You represent a number of farmers. I’ve spoken to farmers over the last several months who are very concerned about the impact here, soybean farmers in particular, who tell me the last thing they want is another bailout. Do you believe this is responsible? Is this what you would like to see from the government that the tariffs could lead to a bailout again?”

Flood answered, “Well, you’re absolutely right, we do have an issue with soybeans. We raise a lot of soybeans here in the Midwest, in my home state of Nebraska, we’re very concerned about it. China’s playing games, obviously, in this ongoing trade war, the same trade war that Biden didn’t lift a finger on for four years. But we find ourselves in a situation where I think that that $10 billion, if that’s what they’re talking about, it’s absolutely necessary for the soybean farmers. Listen, we’re opening up new markets, Indonesia, Vietnam. These are good things for America and American soybean growers. But given the fact that China has diverted and they’re buying a lot of their soybeans from Argentina or Brazil or whatnot, we do have a problem. This is an immediate crisis that needs to be addressed. And just like President Trump did in 2017, he promised, when he started this trade effort, that he would be there, have the backs of American farmers if we find ourselves in a transition period where the prices are too low, and that’s what we have, and that’s what I hope we do. And, quite frankly, the soybean farmers and all farmers need it, right now.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett