Schumer Claims Speaker Johnson Wants the Shutdown to Continue

Friday on CNN’s “The Lead,” Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) wanted the government shutdown to continue.

Host Jake Tapper said, “The White House press secretary earlier today said that the president is not directly involved in any conversations to end the shutdown, but that some Republican senators are speaking with Democrats. What is the status of negotiations right now?”

Schumer said, “Well, first, we received another blow when the House Speaker Johnson said the House isn’t going to be in session next week. They seem to care more about protecting the Epstein files than protecting the American people and their health care. But even more outrageous is the fact that they’re going home and they’re getting paid. And what about the millions of federal workers who aren’t getting paid? The people cleaning the cafeterias, the people in the air traffic control towers, the people who run the national parks? And it takes a lot of nerve for Johnson to tell the House to go home when they get paid. And all these people don’t.”

He added, “It also shows that it’s Johnson who seems to be the main focal point of wanting a shutdown. Because if you didn’t want a shutdown, you’d come and stay and negotiate with us. That’s what we’ve been asking them to do here in the Senate.”

